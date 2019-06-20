Trial date set for Florence County murder suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect in Florence will face a judge and jury in September.

Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor, tells News13 that the murder trial for, Royal Daniel Williams, is scheduled to start September 9th. The trial was originally scheduled to start in March, but the judge granted a continuance.

Williams, of Bennettsville, is facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting of Sherilyn Jear Joseph that happened in January 2016 inside her apartment on Century Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, she had just returned home from work.

Sherilyn Jear Joseph was killed in January 2016

Williams was already jailed in a state corrections facility in another county after being sentence on unrelated charges when he was arrested.

