Tropical Update: Two tropical waves to watch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -The tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has an unlikely chance for development as it encounters wind shear and land. The National Hurricane Center is still keeping a close eye on the wave and giving chances at 10% for development over the next 5 days.

A separate tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic also bears watching for possible slow development.

This tropical wave came off the west African coast on Sunday and is now located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Strong upper-level winds will keep development down over the next couple of days, But in the next 5 days, there is a 20% chance for tropical development. The NHC said environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development by this weekend.

This system is way too far out to start talking about specifics on track and intensity. But a few forecast models take this wave nearing the east coast towards the second week of August.

