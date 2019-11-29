TSA finds high-capacity gun magazines hidden in baby toy at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – TSA officials say an airline passenger at a Florida airport recently used a baby toy to try to smuggle ammunition onto a plane.

The high-capacity gun magazines were hidden inside a Prop-A-Pillar baby support toy, according to an online post by the agency. The post says the toy and the box were made to look factory-sealed.

But officers at Orlando International Airport took a closer look at the toy after an x-ray screening. That’s when the TSA says officers found and confiscated the ammunition. Police were also notified.

“Not to talk to you like a baby, but ‘magazines go in your checked bag. Not in the bag you carry-on. I got your nose!’” the TSA wrote in its post.

According to the agency, officers discovered more than 200 guns in carry-on bags nationwide during a recent two-week period. The agency is urging passengers to read TSA guidelines on transporting firearms.