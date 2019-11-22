Victim’s daughter puts in ‘pizza order’ with 911 to signal domestic violence

OREGON, Ohio (WISH) — A domestic abuse victim’s daughter was able to signal authorities that her mother was in trouble by calling 911 and pretending to order a pizza.

According to news affiliate WTVG, the scary situation ended with the accused abuser in handcuffs.

Oregon dispatcher Tim Teneyck says in his 14 years on the job he’s never taken a call like the one he recently got.

“You see it on Facebook, but it’s not something that anybody has ever been trained for. We’re just trained to listen,” said Teneyck.

The victim’s daughter dialed 911 to signal that her mother was in trouble, but at first Tenyck didn’t understand, saying “you called 911 to order a pizza?”

“No, no, no you’re not understanding,” said the caller.

That’s when Tenyck put the pieces together and alerted police that the caller was in trouble.

“Other dispatchers that I’ve talked to would not have picked up on this. They’ve told me they wouldn’t have picked up on this,” said Teneyck.

Oregon Chief of Police Michael Navarre said calling a dispatcher to “order a pizza” and signal something is something he had never heard of.

“Not in all my years … not in my 42 years of law enforcement,” said Navarre. “Excellent dispatch work on the part of our dispatcher. Some dispatchers may have hung up.”

Thanks to the quick thinking of the caller and the dispatcher, the accused abuser, Simon Lopez, was arrested.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.