VIDEO: Drivers rescue kitten from underneath car on Ravenel Bridge in Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Good Samaritans helped to rescue a kitten that became trapped underneath a car on the Ravenel Bridge.

A woman pulled her vehicle over on Thursday after spotting a kitten on the bridge during rush hour.

“I was worried because of the heat, and my car being hot, and if the kitten was going to be able to get out,” said Tisha Longo, who helped rescue the kitten.

Additional drivers stopped their vehicles to assist; two drivers – Ryan and another man – worked together and pulled the scared kitten from near a rear tire well.

“He must of been under my car for maybe 5 minutes trying to get the kitten out and then that’s when I started video taping,” says Longo.

She says all the people who helped get the kitten out from under the car, are the real hero’s.

“When you see something that needs to be done, you do it. I can tell you what that the people around here are good souls,” she says.

We’re told the kitten is doing okay. The kitten has not yet been named.

It’s not clear how or why the kitten was on the bridge.