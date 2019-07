MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – It looks like these two alligators decided to enjoy a morning stroll through Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet!

The clip is from Austin Bond’s Facebook page. It shows several onlookers whip out their phones and record the two gators cross the walkway.

As one Facebook commenter pointed out, it may be time to put some “Alligator Crossing” signs up!