Walmart to build $220M distribution center in SC, create 1,000 new jobs

DORCHESTER CO, SC (WCBD) – Walmart announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County on Monday.

The nearly three million-square-foot facility, which would be located near Ridgeville, would bring more than 1,000 local full-time jobs to the area.

Walmart said it will take about 14 months to build, and once completed, the direct import distribution center will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and further.

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and- more than ever- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart, in a news release Monday. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the retail giant has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and its citizens.

“We couldn’t be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians,” he said. “We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.”

Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase local port volumes approximately five percent.