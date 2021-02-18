Chilly with soaking rain to end the week

The rain has returned and some could be heavy throughout the day today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 10am today through 7am Friday as 1.5″ to 2.5″ is possible today and tonight. A warm front will push just barley on shore today, possibly warming the beaches up to the mid to upper 50s while inland areas only warm to the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will move through tonight and sweep offshore early Friday. Rain will be slow to clear on Friday with showers ending in the Pee Dee, and light rain for much of the day along the Grand Strand. Drier air will finally move in Friday night, clearing it out for the weekend.

We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. A weak system will bring a few showers on Monday, but the bigger highlight is warmer weather returning for next week. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 42-48 inland, 54-58 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain developing late. Lows 37-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with rain slowly ending., Highs in the low 50s.