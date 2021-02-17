Much cooler today with increasing clouds

After a nice warm up yesterday, it is cooling back down with rain moving back in tonight. It will be much cooler today with sunshine to start, then clouds increasing in the afternoon as the next storm system heads this way. Highs today will only climb to the low 50s. Light rain will develop tonight, then we will see heavier rain and even thunderstorms on Thursday with a cold front.

Some of the showers will linger into Friday morning, before clearing late in the afternoon. Cooler weather will move in behind the cold front, and will last through the weekend.

It will be sunny this weekend, but high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, and night time temperatures will drop below freezing for some.

A few showers are possible Monday with a weak system, but it will be warmer to start next week.

Today, cool with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly with scat’d showers. Lows 38-42 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 48-52 inland, 60-64 beaches.