A cloudy start to the week

The second half of our weekend has been a pleasant one! We saw highs back up into the 80s for our Sunday afternoon, while we did see a few more clouds roll into the region we also got to see some late afternoon sunshine. Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see some stubborn cloud coverage but this will lead to a mild start to our Monday.

We’ll start off the work week on a cloudy note and throughout the afternoon we’ll see the chance for rain increasing as a cold front approaches the region. Tuesday afternoon that front will march further off to the east leading to more sunshine as well as some cooler daytime highs.

By the halfway point of the week we’ll see more heavy rain move into the region followed by more sunshine to finish off the workweek.

Tonight, cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s

Tomorrow, cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low 70s.