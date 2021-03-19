A cool & cloudy weekend outlook

Cooler weather is back the first half of this weekend. Overnight tonight we’ll remain cloudy with lows dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s along the beaches and mid-30s in the Pee Dee.

A storm system developing offshore over the weekend will keep our weather on the cloudy side through tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday. Saturday afternoon we’ll remain dry but cloudy and cool with highs below average in the low to mid-50s. There will be a chance for a few showers on Sunday, with a slightly higher chance closer to the coast.

We will warm up next week with temperatures back in the 70s by mid-week. The next storm system will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday into Friday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.