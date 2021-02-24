A warm and sunny day on deck

The sunny, mild weather we saw yesterday is back again today. High pressure will control our weather into Thursday with clear skies again today. Today will be a little warmer than yesterday with most spots away from the coast climbing into the 70s.

A weak cold front will push into the area late Thursday with a few clouds and slightly cooler weather. A storm system will move in on Friday with mostly cloudy, cooler weather and some rain. The storm system will move away Friday night, but a weak front will linger in the area through the weekend and into next week. This will bring a chance for showers, but temperatures will warm back above normal.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 72-74 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.