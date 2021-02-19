Rain clears but most places will dip below freezing tonight

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) -- An asteroid the size of three football fields will pass by a star and be visible from Earth on Sunday. But have no fear, there is no danger of it hitting our planet.

With asteroid Apophis or any asteroid we know about now, there's no need to panic," said Will Snyder, manager at the St. Louis Science Center McDonnell Planetarium. "You don't need to go out and buy all the toilet paper or anything."