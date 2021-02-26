Clouds clearing out with more sunshine for the weekend

This Friday afternoon was a bit of a mix across the region. We saw lots of sunshine along the coast, while the Pee Dee saw some stubborn cloud coverage. Looking forward to overnight tonight we’ll see a few scattered showers move through the Pee Dee while the coast stays dry with just a few scattered clouds.

Saturday skies will clear with sunshine returning, and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s to near 80 with hit or miss showers. A cold front will move through late Monday with some rain. It will still be near 70° on Monday, then cooling down to the mid-50s on Tuesday.

A storm system moving by to our south will bring another chance for a shower on Wednesday. We’ll warm back into the 60s for the second half of next week

Tonight, decreasing clouds and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 70-76.