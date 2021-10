Here is the latest Color Your Weather art from Cooper.

You can color one, too, and you may see it on the News13 morning show!

Each weekday, during News13’s morning show, WBTW will show a drawing from the Color Your Weather entries.

Here is the latest Color Your Weather art from Harper.

You can color one, too, and you may see it on the News13 morning show!

Each weekday, during News13’s morning show, WBTW will show a drawing from the Color Your Weather entries.