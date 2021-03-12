‘Frozen’ characters make list of 2021 hurricane names

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NEXSTAR) — You read the title correctly: three main characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ may make an appearance during the 2021 hurricane season.

The season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at the list of potential storm names to see if yours is on it too.

The National Hurricane Center does not issue or choose the names for hurricane seasons. In fact, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has that honor.

Names for tropical storms are cycled every six years by the WMO. Those on the list for the upcoming season were last used in 2015, which is why some may sound familiar.

So how does this tie into the movie ‘Frozen’?

The names Ana and Olaf were on the 2015 list and will once again be featured in 2021. Ana will be the first hurricane named in the Atlantic, while her sister Elsa would be a few storms away.

Olaf, meanwhile, is on the list for the Pacific hurricane season. Given his placement in the alphabet, it’s hard to imagine all three storms will be active at the same time.

Nonetheless, if any of these storms do form, expect them to gather plenty of attention.