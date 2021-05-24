Biden Administration to direct $1 billion in preparation for ‘above-normal season’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden made an announcement at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Response Center providing an update on preparations for the 2021 hurricane season.

The president announced FEMA will direct $1 billion for the states, communities and tribal governments.

“Hurricane season in the south and east and the fire season out west. I am out here to make it clear that I will insist on nothing less but readiness for all of these challenges. It is double the funding available of last year and it’s going to help communities,” Biden said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), climate change could bring more extreme events like increased flooding, rising sea levels as well as droughts and wildfires. This year, NOAA is focusing on another severe hurricane season.

“The number of intense hurricanes, those major hurricanes like category three, four and five. There is a higher likelihood we will see a higher number of those as we move forward,” Steven Pfaff with NOAA said.

“Pray to God maybe not as bad as 2020 but still quite bad. We all know that these storms are coming and we have to be ready,” Biden said.

“The recent NOAA report says an above normal season. We are looking anywhere between 13 to 20 named storms and of course regardless of what that forecast we have a hurricane history where we live and we need to be prepared regardless of what that number is,” Pfaff said.

The Biden Administration will also develop and launch a new NASA mission concept for an earth system observatory. It will determine how the changing climate will play out locally and regionally in the future.