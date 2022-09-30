MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA.
Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App
FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release.
Hurricane Ian is approaching the South Carolina coast Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Currently, most of the models are placing Ian in between the area of McClellanville and Georgetown between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the Grand Strand as well as a storm surge warning.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.