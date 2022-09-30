MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA.

FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release.

Hurricane Ian is approaching the South Carolina coast Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Currently, most of the models are placing Ian in between the area of McClellanville and Georgetown between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Grand Strand as well as a storm surge warning.