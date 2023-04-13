MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Colorado State University is predicting slightly below average activity for the 2023 hurricane season, according to its Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity forecast released Thursday.

CSU forecasts 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes for 2023. The average is 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and 3.2 major hurricanes.

“One must remember that our forecasts are based on the premise that those global oceanic and atmospheric conditions which preceded comparatively active or inactive hurricane seasons in the past provide meaningful information about similar trends in future seasons,” according to the report. “It is also important that the reader appreciate that these seasonal forecasts are based on statistical and dynamical models which will fail in some years.”

One climate cycle which is considered when making these forecasts is the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). There are three phases of this climate cycle. El Nino, La Nina, and neutral. La Nina has been linked to increased hurricane activity in the Atlantic where as El Nino coincides with less activity.

For the past three hurricane seasons, ENSO values have shown a La Nina phase. Two of the three previous hurricane seasons were extremely active (2020 and 2021). Currently, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts there is a 62% chance that ENSO will be in an El Nino phase by May or June and persist into winter.

The last time in which the entirety of a hurricane season was in an El Nino phase was in 2015. During that season, there were 11 named storms, 4 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

2023 is the 40th year the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project has made forecasts for the Atlantic hurricane season.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” the report states. “They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

CSU forecast an “above average” hurricane season last year, which ended up “near-average” for most metrics.

While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was considered “near-average,” the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) retired the names Fiona and Ian from its list, which cycles every six years.

Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, before it eventually made its way up the Atlantic coast and made another landfall as a Category 1 in Georgetown County.

At least 150 people died because of Hurricane Ian, which is estimated to have caused more than $112 billion in damage, according to the WMO. It was the costliest hurricane to hit Florida and the third costliest in the United States.

Hurricane Fiona hit the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos, according to the WMO. The storm is estimated to have caused more than $3 billion in damage in the Caribbean and Canada. At least 29 people died.