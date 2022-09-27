MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Tuesday with state officials on Hurricane Ian‘s potential impact on South Carolina.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. News13 plans to carry the briefing live in the player above.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ian is on pace to impact the Carolinas as a remnant low or weakening tropical depression. For us, this will mean a lower chance of damaging winds but still a great deal of rainfall, according to News13 Meteorologist Tony Chiavaroli.

Expect higher rain amounts along the coast as tropical moisture streams onshore. The bulk of the rain will fall from early Friday morning through Saturday morning. It will be windy as well but winds are not expected to be strong enough to be damaging.