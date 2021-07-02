Grand Strand now in Hurricane Elsa’s ‘cone of uncertainty’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand is now included in Hurricane Elsa’s “cone of uncertainty,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Elsa has sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving west-northwest. At 5 p.m. Friday, Elsa was located 180 miles west of St. Vincent.

The storm is forecast to move quickly through the Caribbean through the weekend, bringing it near Hispaniola Saturday, then Cuba and Jamaica Sunday. The higher terrain of the larger Caribbean island is expected to weaken Elsa back to a tropical storm. The storm will slow down Sunday night and Monday as it crosses Cuba.

The forecast for the storm after the weekend is highly uncertain. We don’t know how strong the storm will be after its interaction with larger Caribbean islands. Also, the path forecast has much uncertainty too.

Some computer models bring the storm into the Gulf of Mexico, while others keep it east of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center forecast has the storm moving across Florida on Tuesday, then perhaps impacting the Carolinas on Wednesday as a tropical storm.

Elsa is the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era (1966-present), breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.