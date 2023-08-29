CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is now operating at OPCON 2 as emergency management officials prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

OPCON 2 is the middle of three emergency levels used by the county. It means the county is operating under a heightened state of awareness as the storm, which grew from a tropical storm to a hurricane overnight, continues on a track toward the Carolinas.

In a news release, the county said officials have started discussions with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and coastal communities, including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The county’s emergency operations center is not yet activated, but officials said they will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast and appropriate action will be taken as necessary.

As the storm approaches, officials said residents should begin making preparations, including:

Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.

Bringing in or securing yard items and decorations.

Avoiding flooded roadways.

Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date hurricane information.

OPCON 3 is the readiness level referring to day-to-day normal operations. OPCON 1 means a disaster or emergency is occurring and that emergency response activities are ongoing.

More information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycountysc.gov, and the county emergency management’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.