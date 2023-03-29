MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian and Fiona have been retired from the list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Ian will be replaced with Idris and Fiona will be replaced with Farrah beginning in 2028, according to the WMO. Names repeat every six years unless they’re retired due to death and destruction.

Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, before it eventually made its way up the Atlantic coast and made another landfall as a Category 1 in Georgetown County.

At least 150 people died because of Hurricane Ian, which is estimated to have caused more than $112 billion in damage, according to the WMO. It was the costliest hurricane to hit Florida and the third costliest in the United States.

Hurricane Fiona hit the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos, according to the WMO. The storm is estimated to have caused more than $3 billion in damage in the Caribbean and Canada. At least 29 people died.