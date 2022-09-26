Ian became better organized overnight and has intensified into a Hurricane. Category 1 Hurricane Ian has max winds of 75 mph and is moving to the NW at 14 mph.

Ian is expected to keep its NW track for the next 24-36 hours before finding the weakness in between to areas of high pressure and turning more to the north.

Ian is expected to move through favorable conditions and rapid intensification is likely.

Hurricane Ian could strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall in Western Cuba tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Ian could intensify even more over the next few days before making landfall in western Florida on Thursday.

Landfall looks to be somewhere from Tampa to the Big Bend. Landfall will be early Thursday morning if closer to Tampa, late Thursday if closer to the Panhandle. Ian will then push inland and towards the Carolinas.

Most forecast models have Ian moving through the Upstate late in the week, bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas Friday and Saturday.