Idalia strengthened into a hurricane overnight and is expected to intensify today. Idalia currently has winds of 85 mph and is quickly moving to the north at 14 mph.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Grand Strand, including Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, and Georgetown.

Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the next 24 hours before making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning.

Idalia will move onshore and weaken into a tropical storm as it moves up our coast.

Heavy rain will move into our area throughout the day Wednesday, getting heavier Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. With more forecast models keeping Idalia onshore, rainfall totals have increased.

With the heavy rain potential Wednesday afternoon and evening comes the potential for some flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has put most of our area in a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday afternoon and through the overnight.

Idalia could also bring us Storm Surge Wednesday evening and overnight. 3′ to 6′ of storm surge is possible, on top of a King Tide forecast for around 8:30pm Wednesday.

The timing is going to be the biggest factor for the potential of coastal flooding. Models have slowed the system down a little, which will be best scenario for us. During the King Tide, we could just start to see the onshore picking up.

Now that most models are slowing the system down, our strongest onshore flow could coincide with the arrival of low tide early Thursday morning.

This forecast will more than likely change, so do not let your guard down. Prepare now for 3-6 feet of storm surge on top of a King Tide Wednesday evening, and hope for the best. We will continue to update you on the forecast track and timing as Idalia get closer to the Carolinas.