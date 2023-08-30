MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here are the latest updates from across the Grand Strand and Pee.

3:37 P.M.

The North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will reopen on Thursday when safe conditions have been established.

3:35 P.M.

All locations of the Florence County Library System closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The library system will reopen as soon as conditions permit. Announcements regarding the time and date of reopening will be made on the library’s website at www.florencelibrary.org, as well as its Facebook and Twitter(X) pages.

3:20 P.M.

Scotland County, North Carolina, government offices will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to the potential impacts from Idalia, officials said. Most officer will open at 10 a.m. Emergency services will not be impacted by the delay.

3:10 P.M.

Duke Energy reported 343 customers without power in Florence County. The outages are south of Johnsonville. The utility also reported 47 customers without power in Georgetown County.

2:45 P.M.

Pawleys Island police are encouraging residents and guests on the island to move vehicles to the mainland Wednesday afternoon and evening. The greatest impacts for flooding are from approximately 9 p.m. to 2 p.m., the department said.

2:40 P.M.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state emergency officials talked about Hurricane Idalia at a news conference Wednesday afternoon as the state prepares for impacts from the storm. McMaster issued a statewide emergency declaration on Tuesday ahead of the storm. He said state leaders have been in touch with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that “they are here.” McMaster also said he called President Joe Biden shortly before the news conference.

2:30 P.M.

The administration offices in Marion County will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They will reopen Friday, if the weather permits, officials said.

1:15 P.M.

The city of Darlington’s administration building will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday in anticipation of the heavy rains and high winds from Hurricane Idalia. The city said in a news release that first responders, including water and sewer, stormwater and street personnel, are prepared for the inclement weather and are on standby.

1 P.M.

Horry County government facilities will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia. Facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, the county said.

12 P.M.

Impacts from Idalia will increase this afternoon into this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The tornado threat has increased, mainly between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Expect heavy rain, potential flooding, strong winds, coastal flooding, and a few tornadoes.

11:50 A.M.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service Wilmington. The watch will be active until 10 p.m. Wednesday.