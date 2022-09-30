MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian is approaching the South Carolina coast Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Grand Strand as well as a storm surge warning.

Currently, most of the models are placing Ian in between the area of McClellanville and Georgetown between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. This would be a bit further away from our high tide, which means the effects of storm surge will not be as bad as it could be. Coastal Horry and Georgetown should expect up to 4-5 feet of storm surge, but we shouldn’t see it much higher than that, if at all.

Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph as of 5 a.m. this Friday morning. Ian will still be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, with wind speeds holding steady.

With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and tornados are not as much of a concern as wind and rainfall will be, but everything needs to be considered, especially if you live by the coast in a flood prone area.

Follow along below for live updates.

8:34 a.m.

Horry County activated the Emergency Operations Center Friday morning and moved to OPCON 1. The emergency operation center will open at 9 a.m., according to the county.

The county phone bank will also be activated. Those with questions can call 843-915-5000 after 9 a.m.

Citizens are reminded to secure yard items and decorations. Drivers should not travel unless absolutely necessary.

8:30 a.m.

The City of Georgetown declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of Ian. Several other locales also declared states of emergencies throughout the week.

7:50 a.m.

More than 100 flights were canceled Friday out of Myrtle Beach International Airport.

7:30 a.m.

1,500 Horry Electric customers are without power Friday morning.