MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” McMaster said in a statement. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days — now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

State officials said there is plenty of fuel supply.

The Grand Strand was placed under a tropical storm warning late Wednesday afternoon. Horry County and North Myrtle Beach have both declared states of emergencies.

Ian is on pace to impact the Carolinas as a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Expect higher rain amounts along the coast as tropical moisture streams onshore. The bulk of the rain will fall from early Friday morning through Saturday morning. It will be windy as well, 30-40 mph will be likely and isolated gusts over 50 mph are possible. The Weather Prediction Center has our entire area at a “slight” risk for excessive rainfall and parts of Horry, Florence, and Marion counties at a “moderate” risk.

A moderate risk means there is a 40% chance that enough rain will fall to exceed flash flood guidance (FFG). On Friday, FFG is estimated between 5-7″ throughout the area.