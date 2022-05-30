MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a 40% chance of tropical development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center is watching a spot near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico that could develop into a tropical system.

The area being watched is partly due to Hurricane Agatha, which formed in the eastern pacific and is expected to impact the southern portion of Mexico over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is Wednesday. The NOAA is forecasting an above-average hurricane season. It would be the seventh straight above-average season.

