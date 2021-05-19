National Hurricane Center monitoring season’s first tropical disturbance, no impacts expected

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the season’s first tropical disturbance Wednesday.

Disturbance 1 is in the west-central Atlantic Ocean and has a 40% chance of becoming a “short-lived” subtropical cyclone northeast of Bermuda over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no expected impacts.

While the storm is expected to have no impacts, it’s a good reminder that hurricane season is approaching and it’s never too early to prepare.

May 19, 2 pm EDT: NHC is monitoring a system over the west-central Atlantic Ocean that has a 40% (medium) chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical cyclone to the northeast of Bermuda this weekend. pic.twitter.com/g1fCPhH5tJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 19, 2021

The official start of hurricane season is June 1 but that could be moved up within the next several years.

Colorado State University is predicting an “above-average” hurricane season for 2021 with 17 named storms, with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. On average, there are 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes, according to the university.

In 2020, there were a record 30 named storms — beating 2005’s record of 28 — with 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A hurricane is considered a major hurricane if it has wind speeds of 111 mph or greater.