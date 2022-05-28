MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first possible tropical development of the 2022 hurricane season.

The disturbance, which is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Not part of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Agatha formed Saturday in the Eastern Pacific. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the southern coast of Mexico.

No storms have formed in the Atlantic.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is Tuesday. The NOAA is forecasting an above-average hurricane season. It would be the seventh straight above-average season.

