MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to form into Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is not forecast to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to move across the gulf and into Florida over the weekend. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Florida.