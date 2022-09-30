Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 1,500 Horry Electric customers were without power in the Aynor area Friday morning.
Fewer than 100 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.
Never walk or drive over downed power lines. Always assume the wire is live.
