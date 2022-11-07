All eyes are on the tropics as Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Southwestern Atlantic. Nicole currently has 45 mph winds and is moving to the NNW at 14 mph.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight and give Nicole a push to the southwest.

Nicole is expected to make landfall in Southeastern Florida early Thursday morning. Nicole has the potential to transition into a tropical system before making landfall with near hurricane force winds. The main difference between a tropical and subtropical storm has to do with the positions of the thunderstorms and the strongest winds. Tropical systems have thunderstorms and the highest wind much closer to the center of circulation whereas in a subtropical storm it is displaced 70 miles or so. Tropical systems also fuel themselves from the release of latent heat, and subtropical systems do not fully.

The latest runs of the GFS and EURO models are in much better agreement today with the positioning of the system. Both models have the system in the northern/northwest Bahamas Wednesday night, both models also show the low-pressure system coming ashore on the southeast coast of Florida Thursday morning.

Nicole will move across Florida, pushing off the west coast before making a turn toward the Carolinas late in the week.

The models do not agree on strength. EURO shows Florida impacted by a subtropical/tropical storm (likely to be named Nicole), and GFS shows a hurricane.

Beyond Florida, both models show a turn to the northeast and the low pressure impacting the Carolinas in five to six days. There is less agreement between the GFS and EURO. The EURO is weaker and faster moving

EURO (white) and GFS (black)

Five to six days is still a very long way out and the forecast is likely to change, but rain is going to be inevitable Thursday and Friday. We could see anywhere from 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches from Thursday night through Friday night. High surf and gusty conditions will be anticipated. A gale watch is already in effect.