SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system.

On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and Lake Elizabeth to allow more capacity for stormwater runoff, according to town officials.

The town has also canceled this weekend’s Surfside Beach Family Festival, according to officials. The event will take place Nov. 5.

The town said while the storm’s path remains unclear, residents are reminded to secure any loose objects that could be thrown by wind.

Expect higher rain amounts along the coast as tropical moisture streams onshore. The bulk of the rain will fall from early Friday morning through Saturday morning. It will be windy as well but winds are not expected to be strong enough to be damaging.