SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Business owners all along the South Strand on Tuesday have gotten ready for Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge and other fallout from the storm.

The owner of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach said the restaurant has seen many big storms come through over the years.

The restaurant has been in Surfside Beach since it opened in 1985. It’s weathered big storms like Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Zach Baker, the owner, said he was there when Hurricane Matthew came through and knocked over the Surfside Beach pier.

He said they have not experienced that much damage from previous storms.

“During Hurricane Matthew, we boarded up the windows. Since then, we haven’t really done a whole lot in the way of preparation or sandbags or anything like that,” Baker said. “Luckily, in Surfside we are blessed with some elevation.”

Baker is hopeful Idalia will not create too much damage.

“We’re not going to be boarding up or anything like that,” he said. “Hopefully the storm weakens once it hits land and we won’t have any problems.”

Baker knocked on wood when he said they have been very blessed when it comes to storms throughout the years.

He said they plan to operate under normal business hours.