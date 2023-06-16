A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 40% potential for tropical development over the next 7 days.

Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend into early next week. The system is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

We typically don’t see tropical wave development during the month of June but Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are near record highs, typically what we see during the peak of Hurricane season. Forecast models show favorable conditions (40%-60%) for a tropical storm to develop by the middle of next week. (image below)