Tropical Storm Lee formed yesterday and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane over the next few days. Lee currently has max winds 65 mph and is moving to the WNW at 14 mph.

Lee is forecasted to rapidly intensify despite interacting with some wind shear. Lee is traveling along the southern edge of subtropical ridge located over the central Atlantic. It’s over very warm waters and could possible become a major hurricane by early Friday morning. Lee could continue to strengthen through the weekend, possibly into a dangerous Cat 5 storm.

The track of Lee early next week all relies on the strength and position of the subtropical ridge. Lee could start to make a turn to the NNW early next week, around the western edge of the ridge.

We’re also watching a tropical wave with a medium chance for tropical development over the next week.

While the NHC gives this wave a 60% chance for tropical development, forecast models take it to the north early next week, far away from the U.S.