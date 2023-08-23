Tropical Depression Gert transitioned into a post-tropical cyclone yesterday and Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Padre Island Texas. Harold is in the process of transitioning into a post-tropical low as it moves further inland.

All eyes are now on Tropical Storm Franklin as it is expected to make landfall in the Dominican Republic early this morning. It currently has 50 mph winds and is moving to the north at 10 mph.

Franklin is expected to move over Dominican Republic today, weakening a little as it moves over the higher terrain. It will move back over open waters this evening and slowly strengthen over the next few days as it slows down.

It is forecasted to strengthen to a Cat 1 hurricane into the weekend as it gradually makes a more NNW turn towards Bermuda. Forecast models are in fairly good agreement that Franklin will pass just to the west of Bermuda, staying far off our coast as it makes more of a NNE turn early next week.

We’ll continue to track Franklin through the weekend and into next week. We’re also watching 2 area for possible development into the weekend. Both have a medium chance for development but both are in the central Atlantic and are expected to stay well to the east of Bermuda.