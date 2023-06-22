Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight and now has near hurricane-strength winds at 70 mph. It is still moving to the west at 15 mph.

High pressure to the north of Bret will continue to keep it moving almost due west. Forecast models still call for Bret to remain a tropical storm, even though it strengthened last night. Bret is expected to cross over the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean today and into Friday morning. The storm will encounter higher wind shear and dryer air in the Caribbean and is expected to then slowly weaken throughout the weekend.

Tropical depression four developed overnight and has 35 mph winds and is moving west at 12 mph.

The same favorable environment that allowed Bret to intensify should allow TD 4 to strengthening to Tropical Storm Cindy throughout the day today. As of now, the majority of forecast models show this system strengthening throughout the weekend, but remaining at tropical storm strength. The ridge of high pressure that steered Bret directly west will slide to the east, allowing this system to make a turn to the north throughout the weekend and into next week. This system will interact with strong mid level wind shear as it passes to the north-east of the Greater Antilles early next week. It is expected to quickly weaken into a tropical depression Monday night into early Tuesday morning.