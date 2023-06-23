Tropical Storm Bret crossed over the Lesser Antilles yesterday evening and through the overnight and has started to weaken. Bret currently has winds of 60mph and has sped up, now moving west at 16 mph.

Bret is still forecasted to encounter higher wind shear and drier air in the Caribbean and is expected to then slowly weaken throughout the weekend.

Tropical depression four strengthened yesterday afternoon and we now have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy currently has winds at 45 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The same favorable environment that allowed Bret to intensify should allow Cindy to strengthen somewhat throughout the weekend, but remaining a tropical storm. The ridge of high pressure that steered Bret directly west will slide to the east, allowing this system to make a turn to the north. This system will interact with strong mid-level wind shear as it passes to the northeast of the Greater Antilles early next week. It is expected to weaken to a depression by early Wednesday morning.