MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Lee underwent rapid intensification. From 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 11 p.m. yesterday Lee strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph to a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph. The criteria for RI (rapid intensification) is an increase in sustained winds by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period. Lee crushed that.

The track for Lee remains unchanged. It is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph, but it is forecasted to slow down as we head into the weekend. Lee will continue in this direction. Direct impacts to our area are still not expected. Models continue to take Lee sharply to the north by midweek next week. Winds are at 165 mph which means this system is already stronger than Hurricane Ian. At its peak intensity, Lee’s forecasted winds are expected to be 180 mph which would make this the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic since Hurricane Dorian (2019).

Yesterday Tropical Storm Margot was named. It will remain a tropical storm throughout the weekend but is forecasted to be a Category 1 hurricane early next week.

The track will remain out to sea, hundreds of miles east of Bermuda.