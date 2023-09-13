MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane and is expected to make its turn to the north today into tomorrow. Lee currently has maximum winds of 115 mph and is moving to the northwest at 6 mph.

The track for Lee remains unchanged for now. It is moving to the northwest at 6 mph, but it is forecast to take a sharp turn to the north today and into tomorrow. Lee should remain a Category 3 storm through this morning, before slowly weakening this evening, back down to a Cat 1 storm as it moves past Bermuda Thursday night into Friday morning. Direct impacts to our area are not expected but what we can expect is a high rip current risk for the remainder of the week and high surf for the second half of the week.

Hurricane Margot is holding its Cat 1 strength and currently has winds of 85 mph and is still moving to the North at 12 mph.

Margot is forecasted to remain a Cat 1 storm into Friday morning before slowly weakening through the weekend. The track will remain out to sea, hundreds of miles east of Bermuda.

Another area if concern in the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms but has a high (80%) potential for tropical development over the next 7 days.

We’ll continue to monitor the development and track of this potential system for the next 7-10 days. Many forecast take this potential system on a similar track as Hurricane Lee, passing a little further to the North of the Lesser Antilles. The models also show a little earlier turn to the north, passing to the east of Bermuda. This turn is still 8-10 days away so there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track and intensity so it’s one we’ll watch closely.