MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee is now a post-tropical storm after being named 12 days ago on September 5th. Lee has been given the designation post-tropical because the waters are too cold and the highest winds are now displaced from the center. Lee still has sustained winds at 50 mph and packed a punch to portions of New England. Portions of Maine received 3-5″ of rain in the past two days. Even portions of New Hampshire received over an inch of rain.

Lee officially made landfall on Long Island in Nova Scotia, Canada Saturday afternoon with winds of 70 mph.

There is no reason to make any comments about Tropical Storm Margot. It has minimal thunderstorm activity and is slowly weakening.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening Tropical Depression 15 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Nigel. This was a little bit later than what was forecasted. It was expected to be named Friday night, but it took its time.

The system is moving pretty quickly at 14 mph. It is forecasted to be a hurricane on Monday and then a major hurricane by Tuesday, so again, this could be another system that rapidly intensifies.

The good news is Nigel is not a threat to the United States or Bermuda. This is a “fish” storm. meaning the only impact is to the fish because it stays out to sea.