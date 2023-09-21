MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Depression 16 formed this afternoon off Florida’s east coast.

The system will move to the north and will likely be named Tropical Storm Ophelia tonight/early tomorrow morning. Soon-to-be-Ophelia will make landfall near the Outer Banks early Saturday morning.

Since the system will be making landfall to our north the impacts to our area will be minor. No storm surge or tornado concern, but it will be gusty and rainy.

Most of the rain will fall along the border belt. As it currently stands, less than an inch in Florence and Myrtle Beach and 1-2″ in Lumberton.

However, if the system makes landfall further north than the Outer Banks, rainfall totals will be even less. Winds will be gusting near 20 mph today and will be gusting 25-30 mph through Friday and early Saturday morning.

Lumberton’s rainfall records for September 22 (Friday) and September 23 (Saturday) could be beaten. Friday’s record is 1.61″ from 1913 and Saturday’s record is 2.27″ from 1920.