Tracking the Tropics: watching 2 potential systems

Tropical Update: We are now watching two areas for potential development:



The first area we are watching is a low located 450 miles East-Northeast of Bermuda. Throughout the day today, the low will track west southwest moving over some warmer water leading to more organization. The NHC is giving this system a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

This system could become more organized, and form a Subtropical Depression/Storm. If it does, it will be our first named storm of the season, Ana.

The second is an area low-pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has been bringing heavy rain to portions of Texas and Louisiana for much of the week.

The NHC has given this system only a 40% chance of development, since it is expected to start to move onshore tonight and into early Saturday morning. Regardless of further development, it will continue to bring heavy rain today and through much of the weekend.