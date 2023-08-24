Tropical Storm Franklin is back over open waters and is forecasted to gradually strengthen. Franklin current has winds of 50 mph and is moving to the north at 13 mph.

Franklin is expected to slowly make a turn to the ENE today and slowly strengthen before turning to the north into the weekend. Franklin is forecasted to strengthen into a Hurricane Saturday and intensify into a Category 2 Sunday into Monday. Forecast model are in relatively good agreement on intensity and track. The forecasted Cat 2 storm is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda, well off of the coast of the Carolinas.

There 2 area of potential in the eastern Tropical Atlantic. The first one, in red (70%) is the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily and could potentially strengthen back to tropical storm strength over the next day or so as it moves to the north. The second system, in orange (40%) will be a little slower to develop as it moves to the NW. It could become better organized over the weekend and become a tropical depression. Forecast models keep this system (and Emily) to the east of Bermuda and far away from the U.S.

We’re also watching an area of disorganized storms off the coast of west coast of Nicaragua. These storms are forecasted to cross over Central America into the Western Caribbean and become better organized as the move north towards the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.