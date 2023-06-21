Tropical storm Bret intensified overnight and now has 60 mph winds. The storm is still moving due west at 16 mph.

High pressure to the north of Bret will continue to keep it moving almost due west for the next few days. Warm sea surface temperatures, moderate mid-level moisture and weak wind shear make for favorable conditions for further strengthening during the next couple of days.

Forecast models now call for Bret to remain a tropical storm. Bret is expected to cross over the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Thursday night and into Friday morning. The storm will encounter higher wind shear and dryer air in the Caribbean and is expected to then slowly weaken throughout the weekend. Bret could weaken to a tropical depression by early Sunday morning before turning back into a tropical wave.

We’re also tracking the potential for another system to develop over the next few days. The NHC gives this wave 70% to 80% potential for tropical development over the next several days.

The same favorable environment that allowed Bret to intensify will allow this wave to become better organized. We could see a tropical depression over the next 24 to 48 hours, strengthening to Tropical Storm Cindy by the end of the week.

As of now, the majority of forecast models show this system remaining at tropical storm strength over the next week. The ridge of high pressure that steered Bret directly west will slide to the east, allowing this system to make a turn to the north throughout the weekend and into next week.