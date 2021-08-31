Tropical Depression 12 forms, expected to become hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression Twelve is currently off the coast of Africa moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Larry Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The current forecast path has the storm making a northward turn up the Atlantic. It’s expected to become a hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.