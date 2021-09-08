Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Depression Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories at 5 p.m. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Florida panhandle.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Thirteen, located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, at 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC). — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

This will move into Florida Wednesday night, then off the Southeast coast Thursday and Friday. This will move away from the Carolina coast.

A cold front moving through the Carolinas Thursday will keep most of the tropical moisture to our south, but we are expecting showers and thunderstorms with Thursday’s cold front.